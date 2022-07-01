San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

FILE - San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner, top left, talks with assistant coach John MacLean during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The San Jose Sharks have abruptly fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, July 1, 2022, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)