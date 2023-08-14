Locked on target: Canadian men's 4x100m relay team eyes repeat at world championships

Aaron Brown, from left to right, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse pose with their Tokyo Olympics silver medals after being awarded the upgraded medals during a ceremony at the Canadian track and field championships, in Langley, B.C., on Saturday, July 29, 2023. With a target on their backs, the Canadian men’s 4x100-metre relay team have their eyes set on a target of their own: repeat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck