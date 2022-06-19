HUATULCO, Mexico - Winnipeg's Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday.
The two-time Olympian finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a foot race to the podium.
Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run.
Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020.
“It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year-old Mislawchuk. “On the run it was kind of like a championship style track event where I pushed the first bit, but realized there was fifteen or twenty guys with us.
"Tactical until the end and I got caught off guard going into the last corner. After I tore my Achilles (tendon) last year I didn’t know if I was ever going to be on one of these podiums again.
"You never know when your last podium is. I’ll enjoy this one."
Mislawchuk's silver follows Emy Legault's in the women's race Saturday.
The 26-year-old from Ile Perot, Que., earned her first World Cup medal finishing second by 12 seconds to Germany's Annika Koch.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2022.