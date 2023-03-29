Impressive 2022 takes Canada's Monet Chun to Augusta Women's National Amateur

Canada's Monet Chun watches her shot land on the green on the third hole during the first day of action at the CP Women's Open, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Ottawa. Chun had an impressive 2022, including winning the Canadian women’s amateur. That success has taken her to one of the most storied golf clubs in the world as she competes in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld