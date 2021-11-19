Unique technology helps former Humboldt Bronco rehabilitate, return to hockey

Former Humboldt Broncos defenceman Layne Matechuk takes a slap shot while skating in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, November 18, 2021. More than three years after suffering a serious brain injury in a bus crash that killed 16 people, Matechuk is back on the ice. The former junior hockey player has travelled with his parents to Surrey to take part in an immersive neuro-rehabilitation program that includes skating. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck