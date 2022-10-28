2030 Olympic bid not quite dead, but B.C. government must join talks: First Nations

Canadian Paralympic Committee vice president Gail Hamamoto, from left to right, Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton, Musqueam Indian Band Chief Wayne Sparrow, Squamish Nation councillor Wilson Williams, Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jen Thomas and Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia Smith attend a news conference about their 2030 Olympic bid, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The government of British Columbia said it will not support an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck