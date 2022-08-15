Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the women's final in the Abierto of Zapopan tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, Saturday, March 13, 2021. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery, Bouchard is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Refugio Ruiz