Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory

FILE - Jockey John Velazquez, front left, stands with Jill Baffert as they watch as Jill's husband, trainer Bob Baffert, holds up the winner's trophy after their victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner in a ruling by state racing stewards on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, FIle)