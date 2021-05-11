NLL's Toronto Rock returning to Hamilton, where they started back in 1998

The Toronto Rock pose with the National Lacrosse League trophy after defeating the Washinton Stealth 8-7 in the championship game in Toronto on Sunday May 15, 2011. The Rock are returning to their original home.The National Lacrosse League team announced Tuesday that it has reached a five-year agreement to relocate to Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, starting with the planned 2021-22 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn