Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Preliminary Round

South Africa 3, Italy 2

Swede 2, Argentina 0

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

France 6, Panama 3

---

MLS/LIGA MX LEAGUES CUP

Round of 32

Inter Miami 3, Orlando City 1

Dallas 2, Matzatlan 1

Houston 0, Pachuca 0 (Hou 5-3 on penalties)

LAFC 7, Juarez 1

---

MLB

American League

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 11, Colorado 1

Miami 9, Philadelphia 8

Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

Interleague

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

---

MLB

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-3) at Texas (Scherzer 9-4), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-5), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

---

CFL

BC at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

---

MLS/LIGA MX LEAGUES CUP

Atlas at New England, 8 p.m.

NY Red Bulls at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul, Round of 32, Frisco, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

León at Real Salt Lake, Round of 32, Salt Lake City, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at DC United, 8 p.m.

Pumas at Queretaro, 7 p.m.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.