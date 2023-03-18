Canada's Sophie Jaques earns Patty Kazmaier Award in NCAA Division 1 hockey

Yale's Elle Hartje (4) and Ohio State's Sophie Jaques (18) reach for the puck during the first period of an NCAA Women's Frozen Four hockey semifinal Friday, March 18, 2022, in State College, Pa. Toronto's Sophie Jaques has won the Patty Kazmaier Award that goes to the top player in women's NCAA Division 1 hockey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gary M. Baranec