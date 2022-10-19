Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes slotback S.J. Green points to the large screen after a play is under review against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the third quarter of CFL football action on Saturday, August 16, 2014 in Regina. S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19).THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards