Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)
(Toronto wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
Edmonton 5 Los Angeles 4
(Edmonton wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Utica 7 Toronto 2
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
Hershey 5 Charlotte 1
(Hershey leads best-of-five series 2-0)
Hartford 2 Providence 1
(Hartford leads best-of-five series 2-0)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Denver 125 Phoenix 107
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Cincinnati 3 Oakland 2
Philadelphia 6 Houston 1
Milwaukee 7 L.A. Angels 5
American League
Toronto 1 Seattle 0 (10 innings)
Boston 8 Cleveland 7 (10 innings)
Detroit 7 Baltimore 4, 1st game
Baltimore 6 Detroit 4, 2nd game
Kansas City 3 Minnesota 2
Texas 2 N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 12 Chicago White Sox 3
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Washington 3, 1st game
Pittsburgh 16 Washington 1, 2nd game
Miami 7 Chicago Cubs 6
San Diego 16 San Francisco 11
Arizona 11 Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 1 St. Louis 0
---
MLS
Toronto 1 New York City 0
Montreal 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
Vancouver 0 Colorado 0
Nashville 3 Atlanta 1
Miami 2 Columbus 1
D.C. United 3 Charlotte 0
Cincinnati 1 New England 1
Orlando 2 LA Galaxy 0
San Jose 2 Austin FC 2
N.Y. Red Bulls 1 Chicago 1
Portland 2 Saint Louis 1
Seattle 0 Real Salt Lake 0
Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.
---
NLL
Halifax 17 Georgia 11
Saskatchewan 13 Las Vegas 12
New York 16 Vancouver 8
Philadelphia 14 Rochester 11
Buffalo 16 Albany 10
San Diego 11 Colorado 8
---