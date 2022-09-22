Brock Boeser refocused on hockey as Vancouver Canucks kick off training camp

Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser, right, tries to keep the puck away from Oliver Ekman-Larsson, of Sweden, during the NHL hockey team's training camp in Whistler, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Vancouver Canucks right-winger struggled at times last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, but still managed 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck