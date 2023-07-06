Atlanta United FC (8-5-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (8-10-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +128, Atlanta United FC +193, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Philadelphia Union 2-0, Atlanta United plays CF Montreal.
Montreal is 5-7-2 against conference opponents. Montreal is 4-0-1 when it records two goals.
United is 5-4-7 against conference opponents. United has a 3-1 record in one-goal games.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chinonso Offor has three goals for Montreal. Mason Toye has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored 10 goals for United. Tyler Wolff has four goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
United: 3-2-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured), Zachary Brault Guillard (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).
United: Franco Ibarra (injured), Ajani Fortune (injured), Erik Lopez (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.