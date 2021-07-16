Back at BMO Field, Toronto FC hopes home is where the wins are

Toronto FC star striker Jozy Altidore is shown on his first day back training with the team in Toronto, in a Monday, July 12, 2021, handout photo. Buoyed by a win, new leadership, Altidore's return to the fold and finally back playing at home, Toronto FC prepares for the visit of Orlando City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC, Matt Lowry, *MANDATORY CREDIT*