Canadiens sign forward Harvey-Pinard to two-year, $2.2-million extension

Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper reacts as his helmet comes off after being hit in the helmet by the puck as Montreal Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) looks for the rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, April 6, 2023. The Canadiens have signed Harvey-Pinard to a two-year, US$2.2-million contract extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe