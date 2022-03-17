Olympic champion Damian Warner aims to be even faster at indoor track championships

Damian Warner scaled the heights of athletic excellence last summer, capturing an Olympic title in the decathlon -- the event that unofficially crowns the “world’s greatest athlete.” But the 32-year-old from London, Ont., hasn’t lost even the smallest bit of his drive. Warner celebrates after he won the gold medal for the decathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)