Canada beats Finland 9-6 to reach semifinals at world mixed curling championship

Quebec skip Jean-Michel Menard calls the sweep as they play Alberta in draw 11 action at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at Mile One Centre in St. John's on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Menard scored three points in the extra end for a 9-6 victory over Finland's Markus Sipila on Friday at the world mixed curling championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan