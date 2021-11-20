Fleury tops Einarson, Homan falls to Harrison to open curling trials

Skip Jacqueline Harrison of Dundas, Ont. top right, Lynn Kreviazuk, left, Laura Hickey, and Allison Flaxey celebrate after defeating Rachel Homan at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon in this Saturday, November 20, 2021 handout photo. Jacqueline Harrison opened the Tim Hortons Canadian Curling Trials with a 6-5 upset victory over Rachel Homan on Saturday afternoon at the SaskTel Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Michael Burns, Curling Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*