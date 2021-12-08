Canadian flanker Karen Paquin named to World Rugby's 2021 Dream Team

Canada's Karen Paquin, center, is pursued by Brazil's, from left, Mariana Nicolau, Luiza Campos, and Thalita da Silva Costa, as she runs on her way to scoring a try, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Canadian Karen Paquin has been named to World Rugby's Women’s 15s Dream Team of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Shuji Kajiyama