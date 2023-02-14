Ottawa Redblacks sign free-agent defensive back Brooks

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks signed defensive back Cariel Brooks and offensive lineman Terran Vaughn to one-year contracts Tuesday.
Brooks signed just before the start of CFL free agency while Vaughn's deal came after.
Brooks, 31, spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He had 35 tackles and six pass knockdowns in 12 games last year.
He has appeared in 70 career CFL games, registering 207 total tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions, and four forced fumbles.
Brooks helped Hamilton to Grey Cup appearances in 2019, and 2021 while being named league all-star in 2021.
Vaughn, 28, had been with the Saskatchewan Roughriders since 2018, and returned action last season after missing 2021 due to injury. The six-foot-three, 305-pound Vaughn appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2022 at tackle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.