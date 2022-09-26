Former Calgary Dino Deane Leonard now a rookie with NFL's Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Deane Leonard (33) goes through a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif.Leonard has certainly taken the path less travelled to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. The Calgary native helped the Calgary Dinos win a Vanier Cup, then transferred to Ole Miss before being selected in the seventh round of the '22 NFL draft by the Chargers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez