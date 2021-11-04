Canada's Devlin DeFrancesco moves up to IndyCar for Andretti Steinbrenner

Canada's Devlin DeFrancesco is shown in this recent handout photo. Devlin DeFrancesco is the latest Canadian to join the ranks of IndyCar. The Toronto product was named the newest driver for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport on Thursday. DeFrancesco will pilot Andretti Steinbrenner's No. 29 Honda for the 2022 IndyCar Series season. The 21-year-old will make his first official race start on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., in February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport