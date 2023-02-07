Njegovan will be able to support Team Lawes at Scotties while on pregnancy leave

Wild Card 1 skip Selena Njegovan delivers a rock as they play Wild Card 2 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb.1, 2022. Njegovan will be able to serve in a support role at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after all despite initially being told she'd have limited access on site while on pregnancy leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan