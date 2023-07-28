Edmonton Elks forge ambitious future with multilingual broadcasts

B.C. Lions linebacker Ben Hladik (46) tackles Edmonton Elks wide receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (82) during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. On Saturday night, the Elks’ home game versus the Lions will be the first pro football contest to be broadcast in Punjabi. This comes after the franchise registered another first in 2022 by having a regular-season matchup carried in Cree. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns