TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts dealt defensive back Alden Darby to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday for offensive lineman Terry Poole.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound Darby spent three seasons with Toronto, starting 40-of-43 career games. He registered 137 tackles, one sack, eight interceptions and three touchdowns.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound Poole joined the Bombers last month after spending time with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks and AAF's San Diego Fleet.

Poole, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans between 2016-2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.

