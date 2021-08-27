Elks extend isolation period to 10 days, team's COVID-19 case count remains at 14

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks are extending the team's isolation period from seven to 10 days but are reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since last weekend.
Fourteen players have tested positive since the CFL team returned home after a victory over the B.C. Lions on Aug. 19.
The Elks say that all tier-one players, coaches and staff will continue to receive daily PCR tests and remain at home in isolation through Tuesday.
The team plans to return to club facilities for in-person activities on Wednesday.
The Elks are scheduled to return to action on Sept. 6 in Calgary.
Edmonton's scheduled game in Toronto this week was postponed by the league.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.