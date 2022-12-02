Sofia Goggia claims season-opening women's World Cup downhill in Lake Louise

Italy's Sofia Goggia celebrates her victory on the podium following the women's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, in Lake Louise, Alta., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Sofia Goggia of Italy won the women's season-opening World Cup downhill Friday in Lake Louise, Alta.

Goggia swept last year's races at the Banff National Park resort, winning both downhills and a super-G en route to winning the season's World Cup downhill title.

She edged reigning Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland by just four hundredths of a second Friday.

Cornelia Huetter of Austria was six hundredths of a second back of Goggia in third.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was 24th.

Another downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G. The race was held under cloudy skies and a temperature of minus-19 C.

