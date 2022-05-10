Leafs going with same lineup for Game 5; under-fire Holl praised by coach, teammates

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe talks to Nick Foligno (71) during first period NHL action against Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg on Friday, May 14, 2021. The Maple Leafs head coach will dress the same lineup for tonight's Game 5 against the Lightning, some 48 hours after that group came out embarrassingly flat with a chance to grab a 3-1 stranglehold in their best-of-seven playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods