Sunday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)
Pittsburgh 11 Detroit 2
Nashville 5 Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 2 Arizona 1 (OT)
Toronto 5 Florida 2
New Jersey 3 Montreal 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Charlotte 6 Cleveland 3
Bridgeport 6 Rochester 5 (OT)
Utica 4 Providence 1
Chicago 5 Iowa 2
Ontario 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)
Stockton 7 San Diego 5
---
NBA
New York 104 Detroit 102
Boston 134 Minnesota 112
Phoenix 114 Philadelphia 104
Washington 123 Golden State 115
New Orleans 116 L.A. Lakers 108
Dallas 114 Utah 100
Charlotte 119 Brooklyn 110
---
MLB
Spring Training
Baltimore 5 Detroit 4
Houston 4 Miami 3
Minnesota 6 Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 4
Tampa Bay 4 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 10 Toronto 5
N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 13 Kansas City 12
Colorado (ss) 4 Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 9 L.A. Dodgers 0
Seattle 7 Oakland 1
Texas 13 Arizona (ss) 0
San Diego 5 Cleveland 1
San Francisco 6 L.A. Angels 1
Arizona (ss) 5 Colorado (ss) 2
---
Soccer - MLS
Orlando City 1 Portland 1
---
Soccer - CONCACAF Qualifying
Canada 4 Jamaica 0
Costa Rica 2 El Salvador 1
United States 5 Panama 1
Mexico 1 Honduras 0
---
NLL
Buffalo 16 Halifax 11
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.