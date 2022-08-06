Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

Mali Straker, the flag-bearer for Team Northwest Territories at the opening ceremonies for the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara Region of Ontario from August 6 to 21, and a member on the N.W.T.'s women's basketball team, poses for a photo at Sir John Franklin High School in Yellowknife, N.W.T., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake