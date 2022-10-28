Canada takes on new international challengers in Pan Continental Curling Championship

Team Einarson/Gushue skip Kerri Einarson, left, and third Brad Gushue pose with the trophy after defeating Team Sahaidak/Lott at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship final in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Gushue and Kerri Einarson face some nontraditional opponents in the inaugural Pan Continental championship starting Monday in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh