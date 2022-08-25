Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

B.C. Lions quarterback Michael O'Connor, left, throws the ball as Calgary Stampeders' Darius Williams closes in during first half CFL pre-season football action in Calgary, Alta., on May 28, 2022. Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from Ottawa can do, he is managing expectations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh