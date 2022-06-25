McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

Summer McIntosh, center, of Canada, second placed Katie Grimes of the United States, left, and third placed Emma Weyant of the United States celebrate after the women's 50m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 25, 2022. McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Petr David Josek