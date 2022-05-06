Going dark: Oilers take the ice without lights at pre-game skate in L.A.

LOS ANGELES - The Edmonton Oilers were in the dark when they hit the rink on Friday morning — literally.
The team took the ice at Crypto.com Arena a few minutes before their scheduled pre-game skate and took the first few laps in partial darkness before stadium staff turned on the big lights and brought out nets.
Crypto.com Arena is home to the L.A. Kings, who Edmonton will face in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series later on Friday.
The Oilers weren't particularly troubled by the delay and proceeded to have a full skate once the lights were on and nets were installed.
"I think it's a non-issue," said head coach Jay Woodcroft. "We were scheduled to go on at 11:30 a.m. We had a good skate and ready to go for Game 3."
Winger Zack Kassian said the Kings can do whatever they want in their arena.
"We knew the lights are gonna come on eventually," he said. "Don't think they forget to pay that bill in this building. There's something in this rink every night so you're they're going to come on."
Edmonton went through a similar situation back in 2017 when they faced the San Jose Sharks in a first-round playoff series, Kassian added.
"It's the game within the game. It's fun," he said. "Just waited it out and knew they're coming out eventually."
The best-of-seven series between the Oilers and Kings is currently tied at 1-1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.