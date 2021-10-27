Philadelphia Union stave off Toronto FC comeback to secure 2-2 tie

Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore (right) is congratulated by Alejandro Pozuelo, after scoring a last minute goal against CF Montreal during second half MLS action in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Philadelphia Union look to consolidate second place in the Eastern Conference when they visit Toronto FC on Wednesday night, holding a 23-point edge in the standings over their hosts. nbsp;THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young