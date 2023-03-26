Jones, Laing win national mixed curling doubles title

Brent Laing sweeps for teammate Jennifer Jones in the Wall Grain Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Oshawa Curling Club in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday, November 16, 2015. Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season. The husband-and-wife team downed Scotland's Jayne Stirling and Fraser Kingan 9-5 in the mixed doubles final of the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ on Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn