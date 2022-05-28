Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Best-of-Seven Second Round

N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 2

(Series tied 3-3)

---

World Hockey Championship

Semifinals at Tempere, Finland

Finland 4 United States 3

Canada 6 Czechia 1

---

American Hockey League Playoffs

Best-of-Five Atlantic Division Final

Springfield 5 Charlotte 1

(Springfield wins series 3-0)

---

Canadian Football League Pre-Season

Calgary 41 B.C. 6

Hamilton 25 Montreal 23

---

MLB

American League

Boston 5 Baltimore 3

Baltimore 4 Boston 2

Kansas City 7 Minnesota 3

Texas 11 Oakland 4

Cleveland 8 Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 6 L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 6 Houston 0

National League

S. Louis 8 Milwaukee 3

Colorado 3 Washington 2

Miami 4 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 4 San Diego 2

---

Major League Soccer

Los Angeles FC 3 San Jose 2

Columbus 2 Atlanta 1

New York Red Bulls 4 D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 3 Chicago 2

CF Montreal 4 Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 1 New England 1

FC Dallas 3 Orlando City 1

Miami 2 Portland 1

New York City FC 1 Minnesota 0

Nashville 3 Colorado 1

Vancouver 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Houston 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.