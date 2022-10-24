CPL names 10 finalists for inaugural Players' Player of the Year award

Hamilton Forge midfielder Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson (13) battles for a ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Romulo Otero (10) during the first half of the first leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Atletico Ottawa's Ollie Bassett and Ballou Tabla and Forge FC's Achinioti-Jonsson, Kyle Bekker and Woobens Pacius, whose teams meet Sunday in the CPL championship game, are among the 10 finalists for the Canadian Premier League's inaugural Players' Player of the Year award.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn