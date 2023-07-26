Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson lead Canada at Montreal beach volleyball tournament

Canada’s best shot at a beach volleyball gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics is through a new team with a lot of history. Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada, rear, and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada, front, in action during their beach volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 quarter final match against Sara Hughes of United States, and Kelly Cheng of United States in Gstaad, Switzerland, Saturday, July 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keystone, Anthony Anex