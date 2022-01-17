Toronto Argonauts re-sign veterans Boris Bede, DaVaris Daniels

Toronto Argonauts kicker Boris Bede (14) kicks a field goal held by Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (4) during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions in Toronto on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Toronto Argonauts re-signed national kicker/punter Boris Bede and American receiver DaVaris Daniels on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler