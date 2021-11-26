Racing helmet labour of love for Canadian ski racer Brodie Seger

Brodie Seger, of Canada, wears his ALS competition helmet at the FIS World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Seger's new purple and blue, beflowered helmet is the product of his fundraising campaign for the ALS Society of B.C. Seger's father, Mark, has lived with the condition for nine years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn