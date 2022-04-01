Struggling Vancouver Whitecaps get offensive boost with striker Brian White's return

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White knocks the ball down before taking a shot on goal that ended up in the Minnesota United net for an own goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Sitting on the sidelines as his Vancouver Whitecaps struggled through the start of the season wasn’t easy for Brian White. First it was a foot contusion that kept the American striker out of the lineup, then calf tightness.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck