Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fined US$25,000 for hit to groin

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) leaves the court after being ejected in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tony Gutierrez

 TG

Jamal Murray's punch to the groin of Tim Hardaway Jr. has cost him.

The Denver Nuggets guard and Kitchener, Ont., native was fined US$25,000 for the incident that led to his ejection in Monday's 117-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Murray fell while jostling with Hardaway Jr. away from the ball, and hit the Mavericks guard in the groin while he was getting up.

Murray received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter at American Airlines Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.

