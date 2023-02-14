'Everything to make them smile:' Montreal Canadiens host Ukrainian peewee team

The Ukraine Selects team have spent a special time in Canada since the start of the Quebec Peewee Tournament. Ukraine peewee team goalie Dmytro Korzh, left, celebrates his team's victory by holding the Ukraine flag as Boston Junior Bruins Patrick Fennell and Brendan O'Toole skate by at the end of the game, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Quebec’s international peewee tournament in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot