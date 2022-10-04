Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Fabian Guerra (89) is hit by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Alden Darby Jr. (22) during second half exhibition CFL football action in Hamilton on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn