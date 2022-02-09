HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed veteran American defensive linemen Micah Johnson and J.R. Tavai on Wednesday.
Johnson, 33, started 12 games at defensive tackle last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, registering 19 tackles (eight for loss) and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-two 278-pounder has appeared in 108 career regular-season games with Calgary (2013-18) and Saskatchewan (2019, 2021) and is a three-time CFL all-star (2016-18).
Prior to coming to the CFL, Johnson spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants (2010), Miami Dolphins (2010), Kansas City Chiefs (2010-11), Cincinnati Bengals (2011-12) and Green Bay Packers (2013).
Tavai, 28, started nine games at defensive end for B.C. in 2021, registering 15 tackles (two for a loss), two sacks and one forced fumble. The six-foot-two, 269-pounder has played in 31 career CFL regular-season games with the Lions (2021) and Ottawa Redblacks (2018-19), accumulating 73 tackles, 10 sacks and five forced fumbles.
Before coming to Canada, Tavai spent two seasons with the NFL's Tennessee Titans (2015-16). He appeared in four games, recording three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.