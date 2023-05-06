Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Second Round
Edmonton 5 Vegas 1
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division semifinals
Milwaukee 2 Manitoba 1
(Milwaukee wins best-of-five series 3-2)
Rochester 5 Syracuse 4 (OT)
(Rochester wins best-of-five series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Miami 105 New York 86
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
L.A. Lakers 127 Golden State 97
(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 8 Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 6 St. Louis 5 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 5 Baltimore 4
Boston 7 Philadelphia 4
American League
N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3
Oakland 5 Kansas City 4
Texas 10 L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 7 Houston 5
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 2
Colorado 5 N.Y. Mets 2
San Francisco 4 Milwaukee 1
Arizona 8 Washington 7
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 1
---
NLL Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Buffalo 20 Rochester 8
Calgary 12 Panther City 9
---
MLS
Vancouver 3 Minnesota 2
New England 2 Toronto FC 0
CF Montreal 2 Orlando City 0
Charlotte FC 3 New York City FC 2
Cincinnati 2 D.C. United 1
Miami 2 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 1 New York 0
San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Real Salt Lake 0 Houston 0
Nashville 3 Chicago 0
Austin FC 2 Portland 2
Colorado 3 LA Galaxy 1
Saint Louis City SC at Dallas ppd.
---