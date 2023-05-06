Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Second Round

Edmonton 5 Vegas 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division semifinals

Milwaukee 2 Manitoba 1

(Milwaukee wins best-of-five series 3-2)

Rochester 5 Syracuse 4 (OT)

(Rochester wins best-of-five series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Miami 105 New York 86

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

L.A. Lakers 127 Golden State 97

(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 8 Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6 St. Louis 5 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Atlanta 5 Baltimore 4

Boston 7 Philadelphia 4

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3

Oakland 5 Kansas City 4

Texas 10 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7 Houston 5

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 2

Colorado 5 N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 4 Milwaukee 1

Arizona 8 Washington 7

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 1

---

NLL Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Buffalo 20 Rochester 8

Calgary 12 Panther City 9

---

MLS

Vancouver 3 Minnesota 2

New England 2 Toronto FC 0

CF Montreal 2 Orlando City 0

Charlotte FC 3 New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 2 D.C. United 1

Miami 2 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 1 New York 0

San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Real Salt Lake 0 Houston 0

Nashville 3 Chicago 0

Austin FC 2 Portland 2

Colorado 3 LA Galaxy 1

Saint Louis City SC at Dallas ppd.

---

