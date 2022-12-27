2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

Then World Anti-Doping Agency Deputy Director General Rob Koehler testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Koehler, the Montreal-based director general of advocacy group Global Athlete, said his organization had received abuse complaints from around the world this year.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Susan Walsh